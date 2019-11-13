Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Army took convincing lead medals tally with 44 gold medals while Pakistan Wapda were struggling with 26 gold medal on the second day of the 33rd National Games at different venues on Tuesday.

Army players earned most of their gold medals in archery, 800m race, long jump, pole vault, wrestling and swimming while Wapda grabbed most of the gold medals in athletic, wrestling, and eight gold medals in rowing while Navy remained at third with 11 gold medal, winning three in rowing and HEC took one gold medal to earn fourth place.

Army won gold medal in men pole vault, when Jaffar Ashraf crossed the height of 4.50m, followed by Gul Faraz of Army with 4.40m and Muhammad Asif of PAF with the same remained at third. In the men 10,000m, Sohail Amir of Wapda with 31.05.86sec grabbed gold medal, followed by Atiq-ur-Rahman of Army with 32.22.75sec and Ali Hassan of Navy with 32.54.34sec.

In the long jump women, Maria Maratab of Army took gold medal, followed by Faiqa Riaz of HEC and Amna Siraj of Wapda with 4.96m. In the shot-put women, Zeenat Parven of Wapda took gold medal with 11.72 distance, followed by Rimsha Khan of Wapda with 10.58m and Nabela Kausar of Army with 10.07m earning bronze. In the women 800m, Anila Gulzar of Army took gold medal, followed by Rabia Ashiq of Wapda and Rabela Farooq of Army.

In the 400m hurdles race, Olympian Mehboob Ali won gold medal, followed by Nishad Bhatti and Muhammad Adeel of Wapda. In the 400m women, Najma Perveez won her fourth gold medal, followed by Musarat Shaheen and Tehrem Alam of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the high jump, Hubab Munir won gold medal, followed Nouren Fatima of Wapda and Maria of Army. In the 800m men, Muhammad Ikram of Army won gold medal, followed by Waqas Akbar and Zeshan Nazir.

In the rowing, Army won 10 gold medals, 12 silver and one bronze medal, Wapda won eight gold medals, 6 silver medals, Railways won two gold medal, three silver and 14 bronze medals, Navy bagged three gold medals and two silver medals.