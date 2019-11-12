Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed has intervened in a tainted balloting for the allotment of plots against the land acquired for the development of Sector C-14 by an outgoing member and halted the whole move on the same day.

The said balloting was held on Tuesday at Convention Centre Islamabad on the orders of the Member Estate CDA Khushal Khan, who has already been repatriated from CDA but is yet to relieve his charge. Over 300 plots have been allotted to around 25 people in said balloting. Sources alleged that the Member Estate has organised the said tainted balloting after his repatriation from the authority in return of monetary benefits.

Some of the local inhabitants also challenged said balloting with the claim that they were deprived from their right by an influential mafia and they are being allotted the plots through an under table settlement.

However, the Chairman CDA stepped into the matter and on the same day, he has ordered to stop the process and formed a committee to ascertain the claims of local inhabitants. According to a letter issued by the Director Coordination, a three-member committee comprising director land, director urban planning and director security would examine the aforementioned allegations.

When contacted, the Chairman CDA confirmed that the balloting process has been stopped and there is no legal value of today’s balloting as the Islamabad High Court has already given us two weeks time to settle the dispute.

The sector C-14 is a northwest planned sector of capital city, which is comprised of approximately 1,600 kanals of land—falling in the revenue estate of Sarai Kharbooza. The said sector was planned to develop under the land sharing formula according to which the local landowners will have to get plots in lieu of their acquired land as compensation. However, it is being continuously alleged that a well known private limited company has managed to purchase a major portion of land falling under the limits of said sector illegally.

and with the help of revenue department deprived several local land owners from their rights, who have land sharing in same Khasra.

A case in this regard is also pending in the Islamabad High Court, in which the court has directed CDA to allot the plots and contempt of court proceedings against the Chairman CDA was underway for non compliance of court orders.

However, the Chairman CDA appeared before the court on Tuesday and sought the time to settle the dispute especially to verify the claims of local landowners, who were also present in the court. The IHC granted time to CDA and asked to complete the process in two weeks time period.