KARACHI - Another child died of dengue fever on Tuesday in Karachi as the death toll this year has surged to 34 in the metropolis city. According to details, a three-year-old boy lost his life at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Orangi Town. The minor was admitted to the hospital on Monday. 254 more patients have been tested positive for dengue fever in Karachi. Over 2,000 persons were affected by the disease this month in Karachi and over 12,000 people suffered from dengue in Sindh in 2019. On the other hand, people affected by Dengue are still coming to the hospitals of Rawalpindi and 20 patients have been diagnosed with dengue in last 24 hours. A total of 14208 were affected and 77 have succumbed to deadly virus. In Khyber Pakhtunkha (KP), 37 cases have been reported in last 24 hours and total tally of affected peoples reaches 6917.