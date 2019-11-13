Share:

The pilot of a water-bombing helicopter walked away with minor injuries on Wednesday after crash-landing during rescue efforts to extinguish massive bushfires in Australia, local media reported

The bushfires in Queensland and New South Wales states triggered by high winds and hot weather last Friday have engulfed nearly 300 houses as 1,000 firefighters and 70 helicopters are engaged in rescue efforts, ABC News said.

Some 13 firefighters have received minor injuries.

ABC reported that conditions are “worsening” in parts of Queensland following an unfavorable wind change, with more than 80 fires burning around the state.

The government shut more than 200 schools on the state's North Coast on Wednesday and an emergency was declared in the region.

The fires have claimed the lives of at least two people with many others injured and several missing.

In 2009, the Australian state of Victoria was hit by deadly bushfires from Feb. 7 until March 14.