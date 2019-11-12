Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM): Chris Pratt has had to change the name of his new movie ‘Ghost Draft’ because the title has proven to be ‘’problematic’’. It was reported earlier this year that the ‘Jurassic World’ actor would be starring in and executive producing the futuristic action thriller, which will also star J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin, but Pratt has now revealed that due to issues with using that title the movie will have a new moniker. In a post on Instagram, he said: ‘’This is my first time executive producing on a movie! And I can finally post about it!!! The title ‘Ghostdraft’ turned out to be problematic for various reasons so we started looking at other options.’’ After posting several joke titles that were considered, including ‘’Saving private Ryaalien’’, ‘’HERO movie brought to you by Verizon’’, ‘’WWZ2 but with As not Zs’’ and ‘’JUrassic Draft’’, he spilled that the actual new title is ‘’The Tomorrow War’’. In the post, he added: ‘’THE TOMORROW WAR. THE TOMORROW WAR!!!! And that’s when it hit me ... We’re calling it #TheTomorrowWar ‘’ The 40-year-old A-lister also told his 27 million followers that he is going to auctioning off a set visit soon to see the film being made.

Selena Gomez learns forgiveness

LOS ANGELES (GN): Selena Gomez has had to ‘’learn’’ forgiveness. The ‘Look At Her Now’ singer tries to live by the rule ‘’Treat other people the way you wish you were treated’’ and admitted the ‘’biggest lesson’’ she’s had is not to resent people who have hurt her the most. She said ‘’The biggest lesson [has been] how to learn, [when it comes to] the people that have hurt me the most, to forgive them. And to continue to understand and have compassion for people.’’ The 27-year-old singer admitted she was body-shamed after her weight began to fluctuate because of the medication she was taking to combat auto-immune condition lupus, which led to her undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017. Speaking on her friend Raquelle Steven’s video podcast ‘Giving Back Generation’, she said: ‘’I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time. ‘’I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.’’

Selena explained that lupus doesn’t directly affect her weight but a ‘’combination’’ of different health factors do. She added: ‘’It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life--it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. ‘’In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life.’’ And the ‘Wolves’ hitmaker admitted the comments really upset her and left her feeling ‘’messed up’’.