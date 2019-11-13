Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Education Muraad Raas has said 100 well-equipped schools would be established in the provincial capital within a couple of months.

“Lahore needs at least 1,000 schools and this target will also be achieved soon,” he said while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also spoke while Executive Committee Members Wasif Yousaf and Zeshan Sohail Malik were also present.

The Minister said that provision of quality education was top priority of the government. He said that another 110 model schools would be established by April-May of next year in 11 districts of Punjab. He said that 1000 new computer labs and 1000 science labs were also being established. He said that special attention was being given to the technological advancement that was need of the hour. He said that transfer and posting system for 0.4 million teachers has been made transparent through an application. He said that entire education system in Punjab would be automated. He said that Punjab government was going to introduce a new teachers training program within next 30 to 45 days. Under this program, 400 trainers would be sent abroad for modern training and later these master trainers would be posted in 36 districts of Punjab for teachers training. He said that education for out of school children was top priority of the government. Punjab government provided facilities in 22 districts that brought 21,000 children back to school, he said, adding, primary education would be in Urdu while English would be included as a subject.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that human resources should be imparted technical education as export of skilled labor force could bring foreign remittances to over $ 30 billion. He hoped that the government would increase allocation for education sector. He said that curriculum should be uniform throughout the country. He said that teacher have a key role in nation building therefore they should be facilitated. He said that provision of education, health and peaceful environment was the state responsibility and an efficient education system was important for the development of a nation or any country. This helps the common man to become a responsible and efficient global citizen. He said that an increased productivity, once achieved, would not only help multiply manifold the country’s gross domestic product but would also help significantly lower inflation and make life affordable for a lot more. “We want to fight and reduce poverty. We need to think long term and invest in education today”, he said.