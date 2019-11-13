Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in some districts of Sindh, northern east Balochistan, South Punjab, upper KP and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Light snowfall over the mountains is also expected.    

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:            

Islamabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar eleven, Quetta two, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad seven and Murree ten degree centigrade.     