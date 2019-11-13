Share:

LAHORE - A condolence meeting for Prof Nasib R Awan was held in the Library Hall at Patiala Block, KEMU on Tuesday. Prof Ijaz Ahsan, former principal and professor of surgery at the King Edward Medical College, presided over the meeting. KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, Pro VC Prof Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Prof Mahmood Ali Malik, Prof Niaz Ahmad Baluch, Prof Shamshad Rasool Awan, Prof Kazi Muhammad Yaqub, staff members, students and family members of Prof Awan, Dr Nasir Raza Awan (son), eminent neurosurgeon Prof Shazia Usman (daughter) and Dr Saira Nasir attended the condolence meeting.