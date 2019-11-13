Share:

Late on Tuesday, the Rawalpindi police arrested a man who was believed to have been involved with the rape of children.

The pedophile confessed to the police during interrogations that he had in fact raped 30 children, live-streaming his crimes on the "dark web" - a part of the internet not normally accessible through web browsers. The man, Sohail Ayaz, is 46 years old and is a chartered accountant by profession.

He has also been employed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa government as a private consultant, even though he already had a history of convictions for sex crimes in the United Kingdom and Italy. He was deported from the United Kingdom for his crimes.

In a video circulating on social media, Ayaz identifies as a homosexual, referring to his victims as "boys" and his activities as "sex". Twitter users were quick to call him out for suggesting that his activities were consensual in nature, as he is being charged with the crime of rape, and not just with "boys", but children.

On 13 November, the KP government formally terminated his contract after outrage that the government had hired a person without basic background checks. Ayaz's previous crimes had been reported on by both British and Italian media, and were thus easy facts to obtain about him.

Speaking to reporters, Ayaz's father said that his son's crime should be treated like any other, also implying that he would attempt to use his family's influence to protect his son from severe punishment. Ayaz's family seems to have been aware of Ayaz's crimes, which suggests that they could be charged for being accessories to the crimes of rape and pedophilia.