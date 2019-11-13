Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Tuesday urged the auto-drivers to obey traffic laws and implement safety measures in order to ensure safe driving on roads. SSP Liaqat Ali Malik also warned that strict action would be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles since the traffic police department had launched a full-fledged campaign in this regard. The CTO stated this while addressing a seminar organized by the traffic department to create awareness about the air quality among the drivers of public transport vehicles. A good number of transporters and auto-drivers attended the vent. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik further said that special committees have been constituted to solve the problems being faced by rickshaw drivers. He rejected reports of special tasks to impose heavy fines.