Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar remained unchanged against Pakistani rupee and traded at Rs155.44 in the interbank on Tuesday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs155.25 and Rs155.65.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.06 and was traded at Rs171.52 against the last closing of Rs171.46.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.42 whereas British Pound gained Rs 0.40 and was traded at Rs199.45 compared to the last closing of Rs199.05.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal also remained unchanged at Rs 42.31 and Rs 41.44 respectively, the SBP reported.