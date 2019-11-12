Share:

Gujranwala-Assistant commissioner city and Wazirabad in result of crackdown against profiteers conducted raids at different markets and roads sealed four mini petrol pumps.

The officials also imposed fines on various shopkeepers. According to the directions by the Punjab government and DC Gujranwala, AC city Usman Siknader visited different markets and petrol pumps and imposed fine of thousands of rupees to them for overcharging. Meanwhile AC Wazirabad and tehsil Wazirabad also conducted raids and sealed four mini petrol pumps and also imposed fine to the shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

PROMOTIONS: Regional Police Officer Tariq Abbas Qureshi has promoted the 45 head constables to the post of SIs and issued notification in this regard. A departmental promotion committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of RPO here on Tuesday. The committee discussed the promotion cases of head constables and after inspection the relevant record have granted approval to 45 head constables for promotion as SIs. Among the newly promoted SIs 18 were relate to Gujranwala, 15 from Sialkot, 5 from Gujrat, 6 from Hafizabad while one from district Narowal.