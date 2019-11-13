Share:

SHIKARPUR - Four members of a family, belonging to Umerkot district of Sindh, were perished while one sustained severe injuries in a collision took place between fast moving truck and Qingchi Rickshaw at Khanpur-Shikarpur Indus highway owing to over speed, in the vicinity of Khanpur Police Station, approximately 30km away from here.

According to an official of concerned police station that a collision took place between fast moving Truck and a Qingchi Rickshaw, which resulting, four members of a family belonging to Umer-Kot, beggar by profession, identified as Ms Noori, 45, Kewal, 09, Mukesh, 08, and baby Jumnee, 07, were died on the spot while one Ms Lachima sustained profound injuries, an official said.

Following on the information area police rushed to the spot and transported the bodies to Taluka Headquarters Hospital Khanpur for autopsies and injured for medical treatment from where injured woman referred to Civil Hospital Sukkur for further medical assistance after providing first aid and information has been sent to their heirs for collecting dead bodies.

Ali Hassan Soomro, the Truck driver has been arrested and ill-fated Truck has been impounded, an official claimed. A case was to be registered till filling of this news story.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Khanpur-Shikarpur Indus highway is being considered as deadly Indus highway where a simple mistake could take precious lives because of it has single road and connects Sindh Punjab and due to heavy traffic frequently accidents happens.