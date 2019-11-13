Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the general impression about people sitting in the assemblies was that as if they were people of another world who were very rich people, but it was not so. The provincial minister said that he had never hidden his past from anyone. Wherever I was today, it involved my hard work only, he said.

He said this while addressing as chief guest a seminar conducted by Department of Mass Communication, Karachi University on Tuesday. Addressing the students at the seminar, Saeed Ghani said that the students present here would probably had more resources than me.

The minister said that he had also seen times when it was difficult to manage proper food at home. The provincial minister informed that his grandfather was a labourer who taught my father by working hard and later my father taught us with the same labour. He said that my father was killed in 1995.

Ghani advised the students to work hard with consistency and keep working till they achieve their goals. The provincial minister for information said that I belonged to a poor family and where ever I was today, it was owing to my hard work and constant struggle.

Later while talking to the journalists Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani while censuring the federal government said that Nawaz Sharif had been allowed too late to seek his treatment abroad. Provincial Information Minister said that if doctors had long ago told that Nawaz Sharif’s treatment was only possible abroad, then he should had been allowed to leave the country long ago.

Ghani said that the Pakistan People’s Party had said anything to give the impression that we wanted any facility. This was the first time that the case of one province was being prosecuted in another province, the provincial minister for information said. He said that the National Accountability Bureau had constituted the medical board for Asif Ali Zardari, but he was later forcibly transferred to jail.

Ghani said that Faryal Talpur was also shifted from hospital to jail at 12 am on Eid night. The provincial minister said that revenge was being taken in the name of accountability. We only demanded to include personal doctors of Asif Ali Zardari in the medical board constitute for him. We never demanded that we be given any concessions or sent abroad,” the minister said.

Ghani said that Hafeez Shaikh had forgotten that he was the finance minister of Imran Khan’s cabinet. He said that no one had heard the whole thing from Hafiz Shaikh. In fact, he said that when Asif Ali Zardari was president, he was the finance minister and the tomatoes were being sold at 17 rupees per kg at that time. He said Imran Khan created a new controversy every day, adding that the federal government had not paid a single penny so far out of 162 billion rupees to Sindh. Saeed Ghani said it was strange to assign Asad Umar the matters related to Karachi as he was elected from Islamabad. The minister said that Asad Umar had already failed as Finance Minister.

The provincial minister for information said that the PPP would continue to resist illegal steps being taken by the federal government.