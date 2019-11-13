Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday presided over a high level meeting at the Governor House. The meeting was attended by Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, Member Sindh Assembly Shehzad Qureshi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Administrator DHA Brigadier Abrar H Bhatti and others. The meeting decided to set up a desalination plant for conversion of sea water in DHA under public-private partnership. The governor appreciated the efforts made in this regard.

The phase-wise delivery of 5MGD water would be possible in the next two and a half years under the desalination plant.