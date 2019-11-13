Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that is the strategy of government to bring new investment in different sectors of Punjab. He said that with the adoption of conducive environment and investment-friendly policies, investors are turning towards the province for investment.

The provincial minister was presiding over a meeting at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Office on Tuesday in which prospects for investment to establish diseases free zone in Kasur region according to international standard and for investment in livestock sector were reviewed. Officials of Cabrob Company, international livestock sector experts, CEO PBIT and concerned officers participated in the meeting. Cabrob Company expressed its keen interest in livestock sector in the province.

Addressing the participants, Mian Aslam said that we are providing all possible facilities to local and foreign investors under one roof. Livestock sector plays a very important role in order to reduce poverty and unemployment problems, he added.

“We heartily welcome investment of Cabrob Company in livestock sector. There is ample scope of investment in livestock sector and PTI government is providing all possible facilities to cattle breeder farmers,” he stated.

The minister industries and trade said that local agriculture and livestock sector will be promoted by setting up free from diseases zone in Kasur region and country will also receive huge foreign exchange by increasing exports.

Expeditious measures will have to be adopted in order to take this important project to its logical end so that people can get its benefits at the earliest, he maintained.