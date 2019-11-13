Share:

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry had an altercation over the issue of taking selfies with supporters during the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case Tuesday.

PML-N supporters started taking selfies as soon as Hamza showed up to attend the proceedings

The judge asked him if he came there to hold a press conference. Hamza was told that his action had disrupted court proceedings.

Hamza said: “I was in judicial custody and the police officials brought me to the court. I didn’t call or brought these people. Many people want to meet me and as per teachings of Islam he is bound to respond to them. “

The judge told him that he could meet his fans anywhere outside the courtroom. Another PML-N leader Rana Mashhood also stepped in to reconcile. After getting court permission to speak, Hamza said he respected the court and that he didn’t bring those people to the courtroom.

To the court query, an application was submitted by a counsel on behalf of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif who sought exemption from personal appearance. The counsel stated that his client had gone to Islamabad to attend a National Assembly session.

The court put an objection to application without documents concerned, remarking how it could be determined that session was in progress. The counsel assured the court that documents concerned would be attached in future with the exemption application.

As the court was informed that copies of supplementary reference had been given to the counsel of accused, the judge adjourned the proceedings till November 26, and also extended judicial remand of Hamza till the next date of the hearing.

On the other side, the Sharif family terms the Ramzan Sugar Mills case a “propaganda, fake and baseless case”.

A NAB official submitted that the supplementary reference had been filed against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, who is also Opposition Leaders in the Punjab Assembly. They have been nominated as accused in the reference.