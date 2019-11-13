Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council organized a two-day theatre play ‘Rang Laye Ga Lahu’ to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir at Alhamra here on Tuesday. According to LAC spokesperson, the play was written by Aziz Qazi, dialogues written by Riaz Qadri, and directed by Ishfaq Chaudhry. The drama was all about ongoing freedom movement of a Kashmiri family and to highlight the brutality of Indian army who are killing women, innocent children and their men. On the occasion, LAC Executive director Ather Ali Khan said that Kashmiri people had been fighting for independence for the last six decades and they suffered a lot by all means since India captured the Kashmir valley.

He further said the nation was standing with the people of occupied Kashmir and we salute to Kashmiri people for their struggle of self determination. To show the solidarity with Kashmiris, we always highlighted their struggle and the LAC would continue to arrange different programmes like exhibitions, walks, convention dramas to express unity with the people of Kashmir till their independence, he added.