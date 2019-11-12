Share:

Rawalpindi-A 46-year-old man has been arrested by police on charges of producing pornographic videos involving minors and posting the content on international websites for earning money, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Suhail Ayaz alias Ali was rounded up by police at his apartment in a private housing society for kidnapping, detaining, drugging and sodomising a 12-year-old boy and recording the objectionable scenes in a video camera, he added. Police have recovered laptop, mobile phones, USBs and other stuff from his possession, he said.

A case has also been registered under sections 367A/377/337J and 342 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Police Station Rawat against the accused on complaint of mother of the victim child, he said.

“The accused has confessed assaulting 30 children in twin cities and recording the satanic acts in mobile and camcorders. The accused used to post these nude videos on international websites,” claimed City Police Officer Faisal Rana. He informed the accused is a hardcore criminal who was also sentenced in United Kingdom and Italy for committing the horrific crimes of sodomising children.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Farhan, who is closely associated with the investigation of horrible case, disclosed police would dispatch the laptop, mobile phones and USBs to Forensic Laboratory of Federal Investigation Agency to ascertain which websites were being used by the accused.

According to contents of First Information Report, a female applicant told Police Station Rawat that her 12-year-old son revealed that one month ago, he was selling Qehwa in a private housing society when a man came there in a car. She said her son added the man bundled him into car forcefully and took him to a house where he detained him for four days. “During detention, the man raped him repeatedly after drugging him with Hashish and Ice heroin,” she told police. “The man also recorded video of my son and threatened him to maintain silence or else he would kill him,” she alleged. She asked police to register a case against him. Police, while taking action, registered a case against the accused and held him, sources said. CPO Faisal Rana, in a statement, expressed his happiness over the arrest by Rawat police.

SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Ali, in a briefing to CPO, said the accused confessed sodomising 30 children and recording their videos. “The courts in UK and Italy have charged Suhail Ayaz with producing pornography and later on he was deported to Pakistan,” he said. “Ali was serving in a British Department working for protection of children,” he said.

The accused came in Pakistan and again started sodomising children and posting videos on International Dark Web for making money, SP said.

The CPO directed SP to coordinate with the Federal Investigation Agency in order to recover videos and pictures of the children whom he molested. The police official said that Rawalpindi police will be the complainant in each incidents of brutal act of molestation in and around Rawalpindi in case the parents are not willing to submit complaints due to social pressures. The CPO said that SSP Operations Tariq Walait and SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal will monitor the investigation of the accused while he will take daily update in this regard.

He directed to recover mobile phones, laptops and all the other technical gadgets which the accused used to make and upload the pictures and videos of the victim children.

On the other hand, Saddar Bairooni police have arrested yet another active member of Baloch Sex Racket for raping two teenagers in Mumtaz Market. The accused has been identified as Muhammad Shabbir, resident of Musali Town, Mubarak Lane. Police have registered a case against him and begun investigation. In a statement, the two victim children, who are real brothers, told police that Shabbir took them to a rented room where he along with his ring leader Tanvir Baloch sodomised them forcefully. It may be noted Tanvir Baloch was earlier held by police for raping another teenager of the same locality.