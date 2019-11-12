Share:

ISLAMABAD-MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company, has sponsored a seat on permanent basis at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to facilitate outstanding, yet underprivileged female students hailing from MOL Pakistan’s operational areas to excel at Pakistan’s leading educational institution, statement issued said on Tuesday.

The programme is exclusively designed for female students pursuing degrees in the fields of Geo-Science, Petroleum Engineering, Chemistry, Petrochemicals or other fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) studies.

With PKR 4.9 million, MOL Pakistan Endowment Fund will financially sponsor one scholar on a permanent basis at NUST, and as the scholar graduates, it will roll over to support another bright student from the new admissions.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at NUST Rector’s office in H-12 where MOL Group Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa & Pakistan Ali Murtaza Abbas and Pro Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization, Rear Admiral Dr. Nassar Ikram HI (M) formally signed the MoU in the presence of Rector NUST, Lt Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman, HI (M).

Later, the two teams discussed the encouragement of education and future strategies for further collaborations on the subject. Ali Murtaza Abbas expressed the hope that this MoU will bring about positive benefits to the cause. “MOL Pakistan firmly believes in giving special emphasis to the socio-economic uplift,” he added.

of its operational areas’ communities and considers education as the most powerful instrument. Education brings about positive change in the attitude and behaviour of the people and helps in alleviating poverty and empowering society as a whole,” he added.

Rector NUST acknowledged efforts of this initiative and appreciated MOL Pakistan in furthering the cause of education.