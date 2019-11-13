Share:

KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB- Karachi) has arrested Haji Adam Jokhio wanted as accused in inquiry for cheating public at large by defrauding around 1100 allottees of their rightful ownership by booking plots and receiving huge sums of amounts from them. Haji Adam Jokhio has been depriving allottees for last 27 years as the value of land was increased manifold, NAB Press release said here on Tuesday. The project launched under name of Gulshan e Dozan by Haji Adam Jokhio suffered illegalities on various counts, while the land of 70 acres was also illegal.

The value of land is approximately Rs 3.5 billion.

The accused being part of land mafia has been operating since decades in usurping govt land and cheating public at large.

The NAB team produced the accused before the Accountability Court and got 14 days physical remand for further interrogation.