KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the Sindh government believes in providing healthcare facilities to the people of Sindh province at their doorstep and soon the Chest Pain unit of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) will be set up in District Malir.

The decision was made at a meeting of District Malir MPs and Municipal Representatives chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Provincial Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development and President PPP Malir Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, MPAs Mohammad Sajid Jokhio, Raja Abdul Razzaq Baloch, Saleem Baloch and Shaheena Sher Ali also attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Health, Chairman District Council Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Chairman Municipal of Malir Jan Mohammad Baloch, Director Health Karachi, DHO Malir, Works and Services Engineers.

The Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, the MPs and MNAs of the District Malir, and Municipal Chairman complained to Provincial minister for Health over poor performance of NGO HANDS, on which the provincial health minister also expressed her resentment over the poor performance of the HANDS and directed the Additional Secretary Health to give the show cause notice to CEO Hands. The meeting discussed in detail about health facilities in all the BHUs and RHCs centers of Malir District including five district hospitals of Ibrahim Haidari, Gadap, Memon Goth, Landhi and Rehri Goth Hospital.

It was decided that DHO office would be shifted from Model Colony to Ghazi Town near Urban Health Center to ensure better facilities. The provincial health minister also directed to form an Investigation Team on HANDS’ performance and shortage of medicines’ complaint.

Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho directed Additional Secretary Health to assign one doctor each at the District Council Karachi and Baldia Malir’s dispensaries. In addition, Provincial Health Minister also directed to revise PC of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical Complex to make its early operation. It was also decided in the meeting that boundary wall would be established around 5-acre plot on National Highway approved for a hospital scheme at Gulshan-e-Hadid.

Provincial Health Minister assured the members of Sindh Assembly to provide NICVD’s Chest Paint unit at the Manzil pump for District Malir would be established.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Human Resettlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the Sindh government was working to provide better medical facilities to the people of Malir and dialogue will be held to hand over Pakistan Steel Mills Hospital to Sindh government. Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho assured that the shortage of doctors in hospitals and health centers in Malir district will be meted out.