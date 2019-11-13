Share:

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem clarified that no timeframe has been determined to announce decision regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name removal from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The federal minister talked to media and told that federal cabinet will take the final decision after recommendations, entirely based on merit, by its subcommittee. The decision does not depend on anyone’s personal choice, he asserted.

It is pertinent here to mention that the subcommittee had on Tuesday decided that Nawaz Sharif will have to submit a surety amount equal to the penalty imposed on him in Al-Azizia Reference in order to get his name removed from the ECL.

A deadlock was created between the subcommittee and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the party refused to accept the demand of submitting the surety amount.