BAHAWALPUR - The death toll in Tezgam train accident has risen to 76 as a 20-year-old woman succumbed to her burn injuries here at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) on Tuesday. Focal Person of BVH Dr Aamir Bukhari, who is also Director Emergency at the hospital, confirmed the death of 20-year-old Rubina Bibi, who was resident of Jhelum. He told media persons that Rubina and her husband Shahid had suffered burn wounds when three bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam caught fire as a gas cylinder stove burst into flames. He said that the two along with other injured passengers were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.