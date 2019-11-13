Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan thrashed England by 9 wickets in the first Twenty20 International played at the Ajman Oval Cricket Ground, Ajman, UAE on Tuesday. According to information received here, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Muhammad Shahzaib Totally Blind B1 player made his debut. PBCC Chairman and Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai Syed Sultan Shah gave him the debut cap. Tight bowling toppled the English batsmen and their wickets kept falling in regular intervals. England team made only 137 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Peter Bullet and Justin Hollingsworth were their best run getters, they scored 34 runs each. Shahzaib Hyder took 2 wickets, Mohisn Khan, Haroon Khan claimed a wicket a piece. Mohammad Shahzaib the debutant made his impact straight away and bowled England’s dangerous Nathan Foy cheaply. Target of 138 runs, remained a plain ceiling for Pakistani batsmen, Pakistan chased the target in 12.1 overs for the loss of 1 wicket. Muhammad Rashid hit 61 runs off 37 balls and Haroon Khan made 26 runs, he was hit wicket on the bowling on Nathan Foy. Riasat Khan remained unbeaten on 16. Muhammad Rashid was declared man of the match. Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, officially inaugurated the series.

Before the match, both teams kept one-minute silence in condolence to the sad demise of Anees Javed (Pakistan team’s former captain and current player) father, who died few days ago. Anees, despite the harsh bolt from the blue, joined the team to execute his national duty.

Stefan the Chairman of International Deaf Cricket Council was the guest of the occasion and gave away man of the match award. The second T20 would be played on Wednesday at the same venue.