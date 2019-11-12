Share:

“I sleep well. It’s the politicians who are

to blame for failing to come to an agreement

and resorting to violence.”

–Mikhail Kalashnikov

The inventor with his invention posing for a picture.

Mikhail Kalashnikov rose to fame with his invention of machine gun known as Kalashnikov. The inventor of the one of the most deadly weapons of all times was a Russian general, inventor, and military engineer. He was born on November 10, 1919 and died on December 23, 2013.

The public opinion is divided on how to view him. While majority outside Russia see him as a creator of death, only last year the Russians honoured him with erecting and unveiling a 30-foot high statue of him. The irony is that when Russian Orthodox Church is calling Kalashnikov a holy weapon, few years back the inventor suffered from spiritual pain as in his letter to the church he asked whether he was to be blamed for the deaths that are carried out using his invention.

According to report published by daily Telegraph in 2015, “Every year, small arms kill between 20,000 and 100,000 people in the world’s conflicts. In the 68 years since the first prototype was made, the AK-47 has probably dealt death to millions.”