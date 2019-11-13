Share:

KARACHI - PIA Deputy General Manager and Scout Commissioner Syed Qamar Maqbool said that Allama Iqbal was a prominent personality in creation of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a sitting to mark ‘Humara Iqbal’ celebrations on Tuesday. Iqbal presented a complete map of separate ideological state for the Muslims in Allahabad. He wrote letters to Quaid-e-Azam who had moved to London. He appealed to him to return to India and lead the Muslims. That was why in the condolence statement on Allama Iqbal’s death, Quaid-e-Azam said that Allama was also the leader, good friend and philosopher who stood like rock, he added.

Maqbool said: “Allama Iqbal is known as a poet, writer, thinker, philosopher and a Muslim awakening personality. This day should not be limited to Allama Iqbal’s birthday. Rather, we need to interpret our lives on his dreams and principles. His poetry tells us what the guiding principles of success are and it gives the full impetus to end.”

Provincial and district officials, Syed Mehboob Shah Qadri, District Commissioner Syed Qamar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mehmood Shiekh, Muhammad Nawaz, Saleem Malik, Sabtain Shighrey, Mrs Shagufta Naeem and others addressed the ceremony.

According to provincial secretary public relations Syed Mehboob Shah Qadri, scouts participated at Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar District Headquarters ceremonies. Scouts competed in various competitions. At the end of the event, the chief guest distributed prizes among the position-holders.