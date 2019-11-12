Share:

ISLAMABAD-The high-ups of Islamabad police have expressed concern over supply of sub-standard food the cops on the dharna duty.

DIG (Headquarters) Islamabad police, Muhammad Saleem received complaints from several quarters that sub-standard food was being supplied to the officials performing duty at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl continuing sit-in in Islamabad.

According to the police officials, the DIG has taken notice of the situation and directed the concerned not to compromise on quality of the food.

Besides that, he also directed to facilitate the cops to cope with the cold weather so that they could perform their duty properly.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan reviewed the security and traffic arrangements for city, particularly in the wake of ongoing sit-in of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

The security and traffic plans were formally reviewed during a meeting attended by all DIGs, SSPs, AIGs and SPs.

The Inspector General of Police said that smooth traffic flow is being ensured in the city but directed to further improve it.

He said that barriers have been removed after survey in various areas and efforts are underway to facilitate citizens to the maximum.

Islamabad police chief said that it is our prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

However, he directed to further improve security for the participants of sit-in.

He said that police officers and jawans are very much read to counter any untoward situation.

The Inspector General of Police directed to provide facilities to the police personnel performing duties in various areas and special measures to be ensured to protect them from cold weather.

He said that morale of Islamabad police and other security personnel is very much high and every challenge will be dealt in a professional manner.

He has directed police officials to have a meal with their subordinates performing duties during sit-in and also ensure good quality of food being provided to them.

The Inspector General of Police further directed them to ensure welfare measures for their subordinates and encourage them for duties in tough weather conditions.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of police in addressing complaints received on PMDU Portal, facilitation centre established for citizens and of also Special Branch.