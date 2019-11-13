Share:

KARACHI - QMobile has joined hands with Telenor Pakistan as part of its ambition to connect Pakistan and commitment to offer devices for every individual in multiple price ranges. QMobile and Telenor Pakistan have entered into a latest partnership to bring Pakistan’s first 4G feature phone to the people. It is the first feature phone that enables 4G through KaiOS which makes them enter into the next phase of their collaboration leading in a new era of 4G ecosystem development. The KaiOS has its own store which allows surfing through the internet, downloading applications andmore while using a smart feature phone.