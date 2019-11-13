Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique has assumed the charge of Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP).

COMCEP exercises command over all Pakistan Navy Units/Establishments from Bahawalpur to Wazirabad and is also the Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988. He has a distinguished career with wide-ranging Command and Staff appointments.

His Command appointments included Command Officer PNS JALALAT, PNS TIPPU SULTAN and Commissioning Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF F-22P Frigate. His distinguished Staff appointments included Captain Training at Pakistan Naval Academy, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Welfare & Housing) and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Personnel) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also served as Director Ops Analysis Cell at US NAVCENT, Bahrain. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military.