Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a corruption reference against Khawaja Anver Majid and others in fake bank accounts scam.

According to NAB officials, it was proved during the investigation that Khawaja and others were involved in the misappropriation of the amount, which was meant to be given to the sugarcane growers as subsidy, for the crushing season, 2014-15. The Sindh government had paid a grant of Rs3.9 billion to different sugar mills’ owners for paying it to sugarcane growers as subsidy on account of supply of the crop for the season 2014-2015. But the mills’ owners did not pay the amount to the sugarcane growers.

The NAB investigation team conducted probe against owners of eight sugar mills belonging to the Omni Group, owned and controlled by Khawaja Anver Majid and his four sons namely Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid, Khawaja Nimr Majid, Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majid and Khawaja Ali Kamal Majid. During the investigation, it was revealed that out of Rs728.18 million handed to these owners, they misappropriated Rs346 million in connivance with their senior employees by showing different low-paid workers of their mills as fake sugarcane growers.

Chinese ambassador calls on NAB chairman

On the other hand, Chen Guomeng, CCDI Director General, China and YAO Jing, Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China in Pakistan, called on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal along with a six-member delegation here at NAB headquarters on Tuesday.

The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere in which matters of bilateral interest, including mutual legal assistance, extradition, United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) came under discussion. The NAB chairman apprised the visitors about the role being played by the Bureau for the eradication of corruption from the country under the slogan, “Accountability for All,” and which was lauded by reputable national and international organisations.