SIALKOT-The far-off Pasrur border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary have come under the Rescue 1122 coverage.

Now, Rescue 1122 has formally started its emergency services to the people living in these border villages. Local MPA Rana Liaqat Ali, who is also President of PML-N Germany, has established this Rescue 1122 station from his personal pocket in these far-off border villages.

A launching ceremony was held there in Sialkot border villages at Bhalor-Sabzpeer. The participants were told the well-equipped building of Rescue 1122 has been established by him with total cost of Rs5 million from his personal pocket at far-off Sialkot border village Bhalor-Sabzpeer.

Local MPA Rana Liaqat Ali added that he has donated the building to Rescue 1122 for providing the better emergency services to the people in Pasrur border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary. He said that he has also provided the fire brigade vehicles and ambulances to this rescue center , where the Rescue 1122 staff has also been deputed to serve the local people.

The participants were further said that this Rescue 1122 station would cover these border villages. On this occasion , District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Syed Kamal Abid termed this Rescue station as a blessing for the local people as well. He said that the Pasrur border villages have been brought under the regular coverage of Rescue 1122 for the first time.

Earlier, the Rescue 1122 vehicles had to rush to these border villages from Sialkot city for providing emergency relief services to the local people in border villages of Pasrur tehsil, especially to the victims of unprovoked intensified shelling of Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sialkot border villages.

DEO added that now all the Sialkot border villages in Pasrur tehsil were under the direct coverage of Rescue 1122.