SARGODHA-A sugar mills owned by PMLN leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz Sharif has been sealed by the district administration and its sugar stock has also been taken into custody.

Action is taken over non-payments of the sugarcane growers dues since 2011.

A district administrant team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shoaib Ali conducted raid at Al-Arabia Sugar Mills located at Shahpur, Sargodha and took 425,126 sacs of sugar stock into custody from the godown.

Cane Commissioner Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gull had released orders for that action on complains by the sugarcane farmers over nonpayment of their sugarcane crop cost by the aforesaid sugar mills administration despite of repeated notices by the cane commissioner and district administration. Raiding team sealed main gate and four inner doors of the mill while further action is going on as according to the law.

CRACKDOWN: Gepco survialance teams in result of crackdown against electricity theft have arrested more 63 persons red handed here from different parts of the region during the last two days. It was told that Gepco authorities have issued detection bills of Rs.2.5 million to the accused persons and also submitted applications in the concerned police stations for registration of cases against the accused persons.

VISIT: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit the Gujranwala on 13th November. It was told that CM besides having meetings with administration and political figures will inaugurate the Gujranwala to Sheikhupura road project. It was also told that CM Punjab also distributed the health cards to the deserve persons in circuit house Gujranwala.