LAHORE - SHARP Pakistan organised one day training workshop for prosecutors of districts Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Gujranwala & Kasur on human & refugee rights in the light of relevant laws & policies at a hotel. The event covered topics on human rights & refugee rights and mandate of UNHCR along with status of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Mudassar Javed, Director SHARP-Pakistan, delivered presentation on human rights & Ms Ghazala Mirza, Asstt. Protection Officer UNHCR, delivered presentation on refugees rights and UNHCR mandate.