MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Tezgam express fire inferno was very sad incident and could not forget this incident while he arrived here to include himself in grief and sorrow of each affected family.

He was talking to heirs and relatives of martyrs of Tezgam fire inferno here on Tuesday in Markaz of Tabligh Jamaat at Ring Road near Tandoadam Naka Chowk, while hundreds of relatives martyrs and injured persons, social leaders, local journalists and others were present.

The CM was accompanied by MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur, provincial minister for food and minority affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Provincial Minister Taimoor Talpur, provincial advisor Murtaza Wahab and MPA Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah while MPAs Mir Tarique Talpur, Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh, deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Memon, DIG Mirpurkhas Saqib Ismail Memon, etc were also present there.

The chief minister said that human live has no price while announced Rs 5 lakhs for heirs of each martyr and Rs 2.5 lakshs for each injured person and Rs 1 lakh for each minor injured person.

He further said that he sought details from deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Memon regarding those martyrs who were head of his families and self sufficient so that a government job will be provided to heirs of each self sufficient martyrs.

Heirs and relatives of the martyrs told the chief minister on this occasion that their various persons were missing and were seriously injured but Punjab government was not providing them medical treatment facilities free of cost in hospitals and also not cooperating with them on which he said that he would approach the Punjab government for search of 17 missing persons of this incident.

The CM further said that he had directed the commissioner Hyderabad to provide free of cost proper medical treatments to the victims of above said incident and he remained in contact with MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure and provincial minister for food and minority affair Hari Ram Kishori Lal. He expressed that MPA Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah with the help of district administration of Mirpurkhas went to Rahim Yar Khan where he met with injured persons and also brought back the bodies of martyrs here.

On this occasion, the CM along with clerics and relatives and heirs of martyrs held special prayer for deceased and injured persons.