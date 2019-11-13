Share:

DUBAI - The overall outlook for the Middle East hotels sector remains positive, with the Gulf hospitality sector leading the charge and predicted to grow to $32.5 billion by 2022, according to Alpen Capital’s latest report. Among the GCC countries, analysts said that the UAE continues to show the highest growth potential with the upcoming Expo 2020 expected to welcome an international audience of 25 million visitors. Amid the positive market sentiments, Media Fusion announced the holding of the second edition of Sleep Expo Middle East on 9-11 February at its new venue, the Dubai World Trade Centre. Sleep Expo Middle East is the first and only event of its kind in the region dedicated to the burgeoning sleep market.