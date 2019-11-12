Share:

HAFIZABAD - A goldsmith of Sargodha was deprived of pure gold worth Rs7.5 million by six armed bandits on Pindi Bhattian road near Kot Mubarak village, ten km off Hafizabad in broad day light. According to police source, gold smith Aftab Shakoor alongwith Muhammad Mubeen and Muhammad Islam of Yateem Khana Road Sargodha has visited Hafizabad to sell gold ornaments. He was returning to Sargodha on his car and when reached near Kot Mubarak, six armed bandits riding in two vehicles intercepted them and snatched away one kg pure gold and Rs. 10,000/- at gun point. The police have registered a case but failed to arrest any of the accused. Meanwhile, five masked dacoits intruded into the house of Dilawar Hussain son of Muhammad Bashir in Mohallah Tajpura Hafizabad last night and made all the occupants hostage at gunpoint and made off with gold ornaments, cash and other valuable articles worth Rs. twenty lakh. After getting information about the dacoity the police rushed to-the-spot and started investigation. No arrest has been made as yet. Of late, dacoity, robbery, theft and bike snatching incidents have been increased to great extent which has spread panic among the masses. Citizens have called upon the IG Punjab and RPO Gujranwala to take stringent measures to prevent the activities of criminals to provide sense of security to them. A young worker was killed on-the-spot when he received serious electric shocks while erecting a tent in village Channi Rehan. According to Rescue-1122 source, deceased Allah Ditta was erecting a tent for a marriage ceremony in Channi Rehan when an iron pipe he was holding touched overhead high voltage cable as a result of which he received serious electric shocks and died before any medical aid could be made available to him.

Man kills wife over domestic issue

Gujranwala - Man tortured to death his wife over domestic issue here in Jinnah road police station limits. Baber Sultan resident of Jinnah road had a quarrel with his wife Maryam and he started torture her with bricks, resultantly Maryam received serious injuries and was rushed to DHQ hospital where she succumbed to injuries.Police have started investigations.