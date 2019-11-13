Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,765 points with the negative change of 37.54 points (0.1%).

A total of 189,208,420 shares were traded compared to the trade of 210,573,470 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.3 billion.

Total 361 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 179 recorded gain and 165 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were UNITY with a volume of 16,150,500 shares and price per share of Rs 11.18, PAEL with a volume of 16,082,500 and price per share of Rs20.72 and TRG with a volume of 14,630,000 and price per share of Rs19.46.