Share:

LAHORE - Delegation of a US Company Mckinsey called on Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Tuesday. Delegation comprising Romin Thomas, Hafeez Ladha and Miss Jeena discussed available health facilities at public sector hospitals and possible measures for further improving service delivery. CEO Punjab Health Facility Management Company Irfan Memon and Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid were also present. Dr Yasmin Rashid informed the delegation about steps taken by the government for providing relief to the people in health sector.