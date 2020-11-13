Share:

ISLAMABAD - Repairing and carpeting work on the 7th Avenue is underway, according to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials. In the second phase, lights will be installed on the avenue whereas the work of its beautification will be carried out in the third phase. According to the details, CDA is taking great interest in cleanliness, beautification, developmental works, and restoration of infrastructure in the city. The Authority has started the work of repairing and restoration at the 7th Avenue which would be completed today (Friday). The machinery of MPO department is being used for the work on 7th Avenue. The speedy work is underway on the said avenue.

The officials and workers are working in two shifts. All the lights at the avenue will be restored soon, said the officials.