Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that all necessary steps will be taken to control second wave of Corona.

In a statement issued from Lahore today, he said that numbers of corona patients are increasing day by day in Punjab.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that situation is being reviewed daily and full cooperation of citizens is necessary to control corona.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that number of active patients of Corona in Punjab has reached to 8092 and out of 108221 patients of Corona, 97672 patients have so far recovered in the province.