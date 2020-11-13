KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested three drug peddlers in separate actions.

According to a news release on Thursday, the ANF Police Station Clifton on a tip off intercepted a parcel at a courier company office and recovered 800 grams of opium concealed tactfully in a thermos. 

The parcel was being sent to Holland. Raids were being carried out to apprehend the involved accused.

The ANF Police Station Clifton intercepted a suspicious motorbike in Baloch Colony and arrested two namely Abdul Baqi s/o Abdul Manan and Attaullah s/o Muhammad Akram after recovery of 7 kg hashish from their possession.

The ANF Police Station Clifton foiled a smuggling bid of 2550 kg of Methamphetamine and arrested Ghulam Hussain s/o Wali Muhammad from near Karachi Airport. The arrested was attempting to smuggle the drugs to Qatar. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Biden reassures U.S. allies in calls with leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia