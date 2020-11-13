Share:

Yerevan - Armenia arrested 10 prominent opposition figures on Thursday for their role in violent unrest that erupted after the government signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan that ceded swathes of territory.

The politicians were arrested for organising “illegal violent mass disorder”, prosecutors said, hours before critics of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were due to demonstrate again in the capital Yerevan against the accord to end fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pashinyan announced the Russian-mediated peace agreement with arch-foe Azerbaijan in the early hours of Tuesday, ending more than six weeks of intense fighting that left more than 1,400 dead and displaced tens of thousands.