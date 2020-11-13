Share:

Bill Gates, philanthropist and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in managing the COVID-19 pandemic despite the current rise in cases.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Bill Gates during a telephonic conversation, Bill Gates conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive.

General Qamar said that it was a national cause and national effort. "We will call it a success when no child is affected in Pakistan.

They also pledged to continue working together to make further progress in ending polio in Pakistan and improving the health of all children.