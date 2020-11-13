Share:

China on Friday greeted US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris almost a week after their win in the US election.

“We [China] respect the American people’s choice and extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris. We also understand that the US election result will be decided in accordance with US laws and procedures,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said addressing a news conference in Beijing, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have escalated over China’s recently passed national security law for Hong Kong, Beijing’s alleged human rights violations and political attacks over the origin of the novel coronavirus.

As Biden now holds a commanding 290 Electoral College lead, more than the 270 required to take the White House, it is now mathematically impossible for President Donald Trump to win re-election without a major change in vote counts for the polls held on Nov. 3.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” Biden said after his Electoral College rose.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans -- whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he said on Twitter.