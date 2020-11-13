Share:

RAWALPINDI - A large number of Christian community members and civil society activists gathered outside Saint Joseph Cathedral Church in Lalkurti on Thursday to protest the alleged abduction and conversion and kidnappings of underage Christian girls. They also condemned the kidnapping and marriage of underage Christian girl Arzoo Raja and demanded of the government to legislate against the growing practice targeting religious minority girls. The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against alleged atrocities against the minority community in Sindh and other parts of country. “Stop the forced conversions of Christian girls after their kidnappings”, “Forced conversion is not an Islamic ideology”, and “Please let us live peacefully” were some of the slogans written on the placards held by protestors. The participants also chanted slogans for the protection of womenfolk of the minority communities. The protest demonstration was held by National Commission for Justice and Peace and Rawalpindi Islamabad. Arch Bishop Dr Arshad Joseph led the protest demo. Addressing the protestors, the speakers including Dr Joseph Arshad said that a teenage Christian girl, Arzoo Masih, was kidnapped and forced to marry her Muslim abductor in an area in the Frere police station. He said that they have proper evidence from NADRA that Arzoo is a 13-year-old who has been forced to be married to a 44-year-old man.