Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in the province while 390 new infections were reported on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 108,221, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded 2,438 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 124 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura, 36 in Rawalpindi, one each in Jehlum, Hafizabad and Attock, 11 in Gujranwala, 10 in Sialkot,16 in Faisalabad, nine in Jhang, seven in Toba Tek Singh, 63 in Multan, seven each in Vehari and Khanewal, two in Sargodha, three in Mianwali, 25 in Bahawalpur, seven in Dera Ghazi Khan, 21 in Lodhran, one in Bhakkar, 18 in Layyah, three in Rahimyar Khan, four in Muzaffargarh, one in Sahiwal, two in Okara, one in Rajanpur, three in Pakpattan and five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

Four confirmed, 601 suspect cases of dengue reported

Four new confirmed and 601 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours. According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, two confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while one case each was reported from Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan. All suspect cases have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 193 cases of dengue had been confirmed from January this year.

in the province, however, 188 patients were discharged and currently five ones are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,341 places during the last seven days.