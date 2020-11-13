Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the second wave of coronavirus has hit Pakistan, the country yesterday reported 34 deaths, the highest single-day death toll in four months.

According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Thursday, 34 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 1,808 more persons tested positive for Covid-19.

The last time the country had reported over 30 deaths was on July 24, when 35 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. A total of 7,055 people have succumbed to coronavirus in the nine months since the pandemic reached Pakistan.

The NCOC reported 1,808 new cases across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 349,992. A total of 784 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of recovered cases to 320,849.

According to the NCOC, 22,088 people are currently being treated for the coronavirus.

Pakistan has been seeing a steady rise in the coronavirus cases with officials acknowledging that the second wave of the COVID-19 has arrived in Pakistan.

NCOC had, on Wednesday last had issued fresh restrictions in a bid to control the rapidly rising second wave of coronavirus infections across the country.

According to the officials, 1,164 virus patients are in critical condition at present. The government’s database for tracking the spread of coronavirus in the country shows that 390 Covid-19 cases and nine additional fatalities were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours. This has taken the provincial tally of cases to 108,221 and death toll to 2,438. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported the highest daily infections on Thursday since the start of the pandemic. AJK recorded 130 new cases in the last 24 hours, a marked increase from October 29 when AJK confirmed 108 infections. The total infections in the valley have risen to 5,041. It also reported two more fatalities from the virus, taking its death toll to 116. Islamabad reported 333 new cases, up from 322 a day earlier and one more death. This has taken the capital’s tally of cases to 22,765 and fatalities to 248. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 189 more Coronavirus cases and 8 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. This has taken the provincial tally of cases to 41,258 and the total number of deaths to 1,302.

Meanwhile, Balochistan reported 31 new cases, taking its total to 16,226.