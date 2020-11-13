Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted more time to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to submit his reply in a petition seeking his disqualification for allegedly concealing his US nationality at the time of filing his nomination papers to contest the last general elections

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Barrister Jahangir Jadoon against the federal minister and deferred the hearing till December 15 after Vawda’s new counsel sought some time for the preparation of the case. During the hearing, the federal minister’s new counsel Haroon Duggal Advocate submitted his power of attorney for Faisal Vawda and prayed the court to grant some time for submission of comments in this petition.

At this, Justice Aamer said that the initial arguments in this case had been completed. He added that the petitioner’s case was that Vawda was American citizen at the time of submission of his nomination papers to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court asked the lawyer to study this case as this was only related to dates. The minister’s lawyer requested the court to direct the ECP to share these documents with the defense. Then, the IHC bench said that the nomination papers and affidavit were submitted by his client himself.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that this court had already given maximum time to the defense for filing comments. He added that delaying tactics were being used to waste the court time. The IHC bench remarked that it was a case of quo-warranto seeking disqualification of a member of the Parliament and the court would follow the legal procedure and then adjourned the hearing till December 15.