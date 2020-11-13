Share:

PINDI BHATTIAN/LAHORE - Eight people were killed while 20 others were injured in a collision between a speeding bus and a dumper near here on Thursday. According to the Rescue 1122, a bus bound for Sargodha from Gujranwala collided with a dumper coming from the opposite direction. As a result, eight people, including three women and two children, died while 20 received injuries. The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Pindi Bhattian by the Rescue 1122 personnel whereas the bodies were transported to Trauma Centre Hafizabad. The victims belonged to Sargodha and Pindi Bhattian. The bus driver fled while police have impounded the vehicles and started investigation.

CM grieved over loss of human lives:

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Pindi Bhattian. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. Usman Buzdar directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration in this regard.